New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Sunday said legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's voice and legacy will continue to live in the hearts of millions worldwide.

Babar Azam called Lata Mangeshkar an "unparalleled icon" and condoled the demise of the legendary singer.

"End of a golden era. Her magical voice and legacy will continue to live in the hearts of millions worldwide. An unparalleled icon! RIP Smt. Lata Mangeshkar Ji," Babar Azam tweeted.

Earlier in the day, former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar paid his last respects to Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away after a brief illness.

Sachin arrived at the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai, where the legendary singer took her last breathe.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92. The megastar was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Meanwhile, two-day national mourning will be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar. The national flag will also fly at half-mast for two days, as a mark of respect, and she will be given a State funeral.

Mangeshkar was an Indian playback singer and occasional music composer and was popularly known as "Nightingale of India" for her melodious voice.

Born on September 28, 1929, she began her career in the year 1942 at the age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She had sung songs in over thirty-six regional Indian languages and foreign languages. (ANI)

