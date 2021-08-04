Nottingham [UK], August 4 (ANI): India pacer Mohammed Shami has said that he was not surprised with how quickly the ball started to reverse for his side on day one of the ongoing first Test against England.

Jasprit Bumrah scalped four while Shami took three as England was bundled out for 183 in the first innings on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test here at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

"No, I wasn't surprised (with how quickly the ball started to reverse). You maintain the ball, you keep on shining the ball and you keep on working on the ball. As a bowler, there is nothing surprising but as a bowler, if you want the ball to reverse, then you have to keep on working on the ball," said Shami while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference held after the conclusion of Day 1.

At stumps on Day One, India's score read 21/0 and the visitors are currently trailing by 162 runs. For Virat Kohli's side, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are currently unbeaten on 9 and 9 respectively.

"Obviously, we are in a good position and we should now build on it. Bundling out a team for 183, it is a gettable target. We have to focus on the first hour tomorrow, we need to focus and it does not matter that 183 runs are in front of us, we just need to focus," said Shami.

"We need to see out the first hour tomorrow, it is important to not lose wickets and stay in control. The main focus would be to reach 183 first. I always try to believe in my skills, I make plans according to the conditions," he added.

England had won the toss and opted to bat but the Joe Root-led side was bundled out for under 200. (ANI)

