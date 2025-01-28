India national cricket team star batter Tilak Varma was outfoxed by England national cricket team ace leg-spinner Adil Rashid during the third T20I at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. The wicket incident happened during the last ball of the eighth over. Adil Rashid bowled a tossed-up delivery outside off stump. The ball spun in sharply to the left-hander. Tilak had no chance of getting his bat in line. The ball beat the inside edge and crashed into the stumps. Varma departed after scoring 18 runs off 14 deliveries, including two boundaries. Sanju Samson Funny Memes Go Viral After India Opener Gets Dismissed By Jofra Archer During IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025.

Stunning Delivery by Adil Rashid

Beauty From Adil Rashid To Bowled Tilak Varma🔥#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/RsPkElHemr — Moazam Chaudhary (@MoazamCh98) January 28, 2025

