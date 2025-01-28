India national cricket team mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy became the third bowler for his country to have multiple five-wicket hauls in T20Is. The mystery spinner achieved this elite milestone during IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025 at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday. During the third T20I against England, Varun bagged his second five-wicket haul in T20I cricket. The spinner ended his four-over spell with 5/24. Varun's stunning spell restricted England to 171-9 in 20 overs. The 33-year-old joined Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2) and Kuldeep Yadav (2) with multiple five-wicket hauls in T20Is. Harry Brook Memes Go Viral After Star England Batter Got Dismissed By Ravi Bishnoi During IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025.

Most Five-Wicket Haul in T20Is for India

MOST FIVE WICKET HAUL IN T20. 2 - Varun Chakravarthy (16 Matches) 2 - Bhuvenshwar Kumar (87 Matches) 2 - Kuldeep Yadav (40 Matches) 1 - Yuzvendra Chahal (80 Matches) 1 - Deepak Chahar (20 Matches) pic.twitter.com/VDhYmOiQuw — Vikas Yadav (@VikasYadav66200) January 28, 2025

