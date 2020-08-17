Southampton, Aug 17 (AP) The second Test between England and Pakistan was heading for a draw on Monday after play was unable to start until halfway through the fifth and final day because of a wet outfield.

Following a fifth inspection of the pitch and outfield by umpires, it was decided that play could begin at 3:20 p.m. at the Rose Bowl.

A maximum of 56 overs were left in the match.

England resumed its first innings on 7-1 in reply to Pakistan's 236 all out.

Only 96.2 overs have been possible so far, with rain washing out all of the third day and most of the fourth day.

Time was lost during the first two days because of wet weather and bad light.

Lots of sawdust has been placed in the bowlers' run-up areas, with parts of the outfield clearly sodden.

England leads the three-match-series 1-0. The final test begins on Friday, also at the Rose Bowl. (AP)

