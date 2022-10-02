London, Oct 2 (AP) Yalemzerf Yehualaw of Ethiopia recovered from a fall to win the women's race at the London Marathon on Sunday.

The 23-year-old appeared to trip on a speed bump with six miles remaining but recovered to rejoin the leading pack and came home in 2 hours, 17 minutes, and 25 seconds, the third fastest time at the event.

Also Read | India U-17 Women's Football Team to Play Friendly Agaisnt WSS Barcelona Club in Spain.

Defending champion Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya had to settle for second.

The men's race will finish later.

Also Read | Weightlifting at National Games 2022, Live Streaming Online: Know TV Channel & Telecast Details for Women’s 76kg Final Coverage.

This year's race is taking place in October for the third and final time, after it was moved in 2020 due to COVID-19.

It will return to its traditional April date next year. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)