New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Fan Parks have redefined the live cricket-watching experience for fans, bringing them closer to the action across ten cities in India.

The 14 Fan Parks are ensuring that fans who couldn't travel to host cities can still soak in the exhilarating ambience of the biggest Cricket World Cup ever, all for free. There is plenty for fans to enjoy at the parks, aside from the giant screens broadcasting the matches, there are cricket skills activities and exciting prizes to be won, with DJs and an MC adding to the fun atmosphere. Special areas dedicated to families ensure that cricket lovers of all ages can enjoy the game, where ICC Mascots Blaze and Tonk are available for a meet and greet, making each match a memorable event.

For fans in Agra and Surat, the festival of cricket will be coming to communities for the India versus England match on Sunday. Kanpur and Vapi are hosting fan parks for India's match against South Africa the following weekend, whilst Kanpur will also be showing the England against Australia match on the same weekend.

The Men's Cricket World Cup has seen Fan Parks successfully organized in other cities across India including Mumbai, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Raipur, and Nagpur. Drawing in a multitude of cricket enthusiasts, the initiative has not only amplified the reach of cricket, connecting with new audiences and communities but also enhanced overall fan engagement, making the sport more accessible and enjoyable.

Experience the joy, excitement, and passion of live cricket like never before at the Men's Cricket World Cup Fan Parks.

October 29: India v England, Lucknow

Agra - GIC Ground, Ashok Nagar, Agra

Surat - Surat District Cricket Association, Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Rundhnath Jakat Naka, Surat-Dumas Rd, Vesu, Surat, Gujarat 395007

Opening times: 13h00 until the completion of the match

November 4: England v Australia, Ahmedabad

Kanpur - Darshan Purwa Park, Ram Nagar, Om Nagar, Kanpur

Opening times: 13h00 until the completion of the match

November 5: India v South Africa, Kolkata

Kanpur - Darshan Purwa Park, Ram Nagar, Om Nagar, Kanpur

Vapi - VIA Hall, Via Char Rasta Rd, Vapi, Gujarat 396195. (ANI)

