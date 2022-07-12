Kolkata, Jul 12 (PTI) Former India cricketer Arun Lal on Tuesday stepped down as Bengal coach citing health and personal reasons.

With president Avishek Dalmiya away in the UK, the 66-year-old visited Eden Gardens on Tuesday and handed over the resignation to secretary Snehasish Ganguly.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2022 Stat Highlights: All-Round India Clinch 10-Wicket Win To Take Series Lead.

An official statement from the Cricket Association of Bengal is awaited, but it is learnt that the state body has accepted his resignation.

"Coaching a state team is a tough job and I'm ageing. It's nine months of cricket in a year and I'm fatigued. I am aging and just told them that I cannot continue," Lal said.

Also Read | Lisandro Martinez Transfer News: Manchester United Confident of Signing Ajax Defender.

"The future is bright for Bengal I hope they go on to win the title from here," he added.

As per sources, the CAB is already on the lookout for the new coach with highly successful Chandrakant Pandit, who guided Madhya Pradesh to their first ever Ranji Trophy title this season and home grown Laxmi Ratan Shukla, on their radar.

Having overcome the deadly cancer, Lal, a cricketer-turned-commentator, took up the role ahead of the 2018-19 season. The 66-year-old guided Bengal to their first Ranji Trophy final, in 2020, after 13 years.

Under Lal, Bengal maintained their consistency and made a semifinal finish when Ranji Trophy was back after the COVID-19 pandemic last season.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)