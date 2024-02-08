Paris [France], February 8 (ANI): Alpine on Thursday confirmed that Bruno Famin would remain as Team Principal for the 2024 F1 season, juggling those responsibilities with his overall job as the brand's VP of Motorsports.

Famin, who joined Alpine ahead of the 2022 season as Executive Director of the engine business in Viry-Chatillon, took over as team manager in an interim capacity between last year's Belgian and Dutch Grands Prix, amid a slew of management departures.

Also Read | Super Bowl 2024 Predictions: Odds, MVP Picks in Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers.

During the change, former Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer and Sporting Director Alan Permane were replaced, with the latter joining the RB squad. Chief Technical Officer Pat Fry moved to Williams.

Famin conducted his own review in the second half of 2023, and during the unveiling of Alpine's new F1 vehicle on Wednesday, the company announced that the Frenchman's interim job had been made permanent.

Also Read | Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal on Entry List of Indian Wells 2024, Serbian Ace Set for Return After Five-Year Hiatus.

After falling from fourth to sixth in the constructors' standings last year, Famin is entrusted with halting the downturn and restoring the Renault-supported 'Team Enstone' to their former glory days in the mid-2000s.

"We need to continue to improve the team to take it to the next level. We all know that progress is never linear. That's why we will not declare any numerical targets," Famin said of Alpine's goals for the year ahead as Formula 1 quoted.

"We are focusing on ourselves and the improvement across the many different areas, to enable us to demonstrate greater competitiveness. It's going to be a fierce battle on-track, and off it in the development race in the factories, and we intend to be part of that close competition," he added.

Alpine, like the rest of the F1 grid, will have the same driver lineup in 2024, with Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly returning for their second season together, while F2 race champion Jack Doohan stays in reserve. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)