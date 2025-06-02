Ahmedabad, Jun 2 (PTI) Kolkata Thunder Blades produced a fighting performance to overpower Chennai Lions 8-7 on points in a pulsating Ultimate Table Tennis Season 6 match here on Monday.

Young Ankur Bhattacharjee gave a flying start to the Thunder Blades with a commanding 3-0 (4-11 10-11 7-11) win over Kazakhstan paddler Kirill Gerassimenko of Chennai Lions in the first men's single match.

World no. 36 Fan Sqi of China brought Chennai Lions back into the contest with a 3-0 (11-8 11-10 11-6) win over Kolkata's Selena Selvakumar in women's singles.

Arjun and Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico gave Kolkata Thunder Blades a valuable point by winning the last game even though they lost the mixed doubles match 1-2 to Payas Jain Fan Sqi of the Lions.

In the reverse men's singles match, world no. 27 Aruna Quadri of Nigeria had to face strong fight from lower ranked Payas Jain before registering a tough 2-1 (11-3 8-11 11-9) win to level the tie 6-6 and take it to the decider.

In the deciding second women's singles match, Diaz produced her best display as she used her booming top-spin smashes to outplay Poymantee Baisya of Chennai Lions 2-1 (11-6 7-11 11-6) and pocket the humdinger for Kolkata Thunder Blades.

According to the format of the tournament, a game is won when a player scores first 11 points, with a golden point used for deciding games that are tied at 10-10, in the league stage.

A team wins a tie by winning the most games. At the league stage, a team bags a tie by winning at least eight out of the 15 total games.

