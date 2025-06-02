The Money in the Bank 2025 PLE is around the corner, and the upcoming June 2 episode of Monday Night Raw will serve as the go-home show for MITB and is set to air live from the BOK Centre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in the USA. Multiple WWE superstars will feature in this week's show of the Red Brand. CM Punk, World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley, Gunther and Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio are among the others. The June 2 episode will see two Money in the Bank qualifying matches in the men's and women's categories. Let us now take a look at some of the exciting match cards for the upcoming Monday Night Raw. WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, May 26: CM Punk Takes Out Seth Rollins After He Qualifies for Money in the Bank Match, Penta Advances and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

Men’s MITB Qualifying Triple-Threat Match

The June 2 episode of the Red Brand will see the final qualifying match for the men's Money in the Bank ladder match. CM Punk will take on AJ Styles, and El Grande Americano will brawl with each other. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins, Solo Sikoa, Penta, and Andrade have qualified for the Money in the Bank ladder match. The final spot for the ladder will be filled this Monday. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025 Results: Cody Rhodes Returns, Helps Jey Uso Against John Cena and Logan Paul; Bronson Reed Joins Seth Rollins' Faction.

WWE RAW GM Makes Exciting Announcement

Women's MITB Qualifying Triple-Threat Match

This week's RAW will also feature a Money in the Bank qualifying match. Liv Morgan vs Stephanie Vaquer vs Ivy Nile will brawl in a triple-threat qualifying match to fill the final spot in the ladder match. Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, Giulia, Rhea Ripley, and Naomi have already booked their place in the ladder match.

