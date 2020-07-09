New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Thursday conducted a facilities workshop for Hockey India state member units.

The workshop was conducted by FIH's Facilities and Quality Programme Manager Alastair Cox, according to a Hockey India media release.

One representative from each of the Hockey India's 31 state member units got an opportunity to understand the basics of developing a facilities strategy, understand the different field and surfacing options and identify additional features to consider when planning a new hockey facility during the course of the three-hour workshop.

Cox stressed on the topics relevant to India, including academy venues, during the workshop.

"It was really interesting to host a facilities workshop for each of the Hockey India 31 State Member Units. While the venues used in India for FIH events were always world-class, I am sure that Hockey India will improve the facilities at their venues even more after today's workshop," FIH CEO Thierry Weil said.

"We look forward to collaborating on more workshops for the growth of hockey in the future," he added.

Speaking on the participation of the facilities workshop, Hockey India President Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad said, "We can stage the best of matches only if the facilities are top class at our venues and Hockey India has always strived to arrange the best facilities for the players, support staff and the fans.

"Therefore, it was very important for our State Member Units to attain more knowledge about facilities management and maintenance so that we can improve our current stadiums and take our standards to the next level in the upcoming years."

India is scheduled to host the men's Hockey World Cup for the second consecutive time in 2023.

Besides the World Cups, India had also hosted some of the biggest hockey events in recent times, including the FIH Champions Trophy in 2014, FIH Junior Men's World Cup in 2016, FIH Hockey World League Final in 2017, FIH Men's Series Finals in 2019 and the recently concluded FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers.

