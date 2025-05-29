London [UK], May 29 (ANI): Former England skipper Heather Knight suffered a significant tendon injury to her right hamstring, because of which she has been ruled out of the home international cricket as well as from The Hundred in 2025, as per the ECB.

Knight hurt her troublesome hamstring while batting during the final match of the T20I series against West Indies, and the side is still awaiting the results of the scans that will determine her availability for the 50-over matches.

Also Read | Why is Yuzvendra Chahal Not Playing PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Match? Check Reason Behind Punjab Kings Star Leg-Spinner’s Absence.

The 34-year-old right-hand batter will work with England Women's medical team to improve her situation.

"Although no return date can be set at this stage, it is hoped Heather will be available for selection for the ICC Women's World Cup in September 2025," the ECB statement read.

Also Read | GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator, Chandigarh Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Earlier on Wednesday, for the upcoming series against West Indies that commences in Derby on May 30, all-rounder Alice Capsey was drafted into a 16-player squad as cover for Knight.

Capsey gets a call-up to the ODI squad after she featured in all three of the T20I contests. The 20-year-old was used sparingly in those matches, managing just four runs and not given the chance with the ball.

Pacer Lauren Filer has also been added to the ODI squad to take on the West Indies after recovering from a knee injury.

Filer hasn't played at the international level since she featured against Australia at the start of the year, with the right-armer in contention to take on the West Indies in what will be a vital preparation for this year's ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in India.

England ODI squad for West Indies: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Emily Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Filer, Mahika Gaur, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)