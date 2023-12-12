Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 11 (ANI): Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Monday was officially appointed as the Brand Ambassador of Tripura Tourism and he welcomed people from all around the world to visit the beautiful Tripura state.

The former India captain said he wants everyone to see the beautiful places in Tripura and will promote the state through social media.

"I have been introduced to this beautiful place. Since I have become the ambassador of Tripura Tourism, I will keep visiting this place. We will promote Tripura through social media, television, Facebook and Instagram," Ganguly told ANI on Monday.

Ganguly was announced as the brand ambassador of Tripura Tourism back in May with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announcing this news. In addition to this, Saha held a telephonic conversation with Ganguly after he accepted the offer.

"It's a matter of great pride that the former captain of the Indian cricket team Shri Sourav Ganguly Ji has accepted our proposal to be the Brand Ambassador of Tripura Tourism. Had a telephonic conversation with him today. I am confident that Shri Ganguly Ji's participation will definitely give an impetus to the state's tourism sector," Tripura CM tweeted.

Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury met the former Captain of the Indian cricket team, Ganguly, at his residence at Behala and proposed him to be the brand Ambassador of Tripura Tourism and he happily accepted the same.

Former India captain was known for his distinct leadership style throughout his time on the pitch. In the summer of 1996, he made his Test debut against England, earning the nickname 'Dada'. He quickly made headlines after scoring a century in his first Test at Lord's

Dada played 113 Tests and 311 One-Day Internationals for India. In his international career, the left-handed batsman amassed 18,575 runs across all formats.

Ganguly is one of the main reasons for the emergence of the idea of day-night Test cricket in India. His efforts paid off as India played its first-ever day-night Test match against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in 2019. (ANI)

