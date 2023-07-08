On July 8, 2023, former Indian captain, Sourav Ganguly became 51. On his 51st birthday, the former BCCI president launched a first-ever leadership course online. The course will be available on the "Sourav Ganguly Masterclass" app. Ganguly took to Twitter to announce the launch of his new app. 'Stay Tuned' Sourav Ganguly Set to Make 'Special' Announcement on His 51st Birthday! Former India Captain Drops Hints on Social Media (See Posts).

Sourav Ganguly Masterclass App

16+ years of international cricket and countless matches later… on this 51st bday, I sum up my learnings for you. They are now yours! Announcing “Sourav Ganguly Masterclass”, an app that has my first-ever online course on leadership - https://t.co/fX0dM4NVTb Thanks to… pic.twitter.com/Dek5fBzBM5 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) July 8, 2023

