Washington [US], November 7 (ANI): Former Mr Olympia champion Shawn Rhoden has passed away aged 46.

Rhoden passed away following a heart attack, reported TMZ.

Legendary bodybuilder Rich Gaspari also took to Twitter to condole the demise of Rhoden.

"I am shocked to hear of the passing of Mr. Olympia @flexatronrhoden It's very sad to hear of his passing. He had always been a gentleman towards me. Shawn had one of the most aesthetic physiques in bodybuilding. My condolences to his family. #rip #ripbrother," tweeted Gaspari.

Rhoden was one of the most known names in the bodybuilding world. He had won the Olympia in 2018 -- the Super Bowl of bodybuilding competitions -- defeating 7x Olympia champ, Phil Heath.

He had achieved the feat when he was 43 years old, making him the oldest ever to win the title. (ANI)

