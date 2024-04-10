Sports News | Former New Zealand Spinner Jack Alabaster Passes Away at 93

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Former New Zealand legspinner Jack Alabaster passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 93 in Cromwell, UK.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) took to X to announce the demise of Alabaster, "NZC is deeply saddened to mark the death of leg-spinner Jack Alabaster, who died in Cromwell last night aged 93. A champion of Southland and @OtagoCricket, Jack played 21 Tests from 1955-1972 (including the first four wins NZ achieved), taking 49 wickets at 38.02."

Alabaster is considered to be one of the best spinners to hail from New Zealand. From 1955 to 1972, he featured in 21 Tests and claimed 49 wickets.

He represented Otago in domestic cricket and made 143 first-class appearances during which he claimed 500 scalps.

He was also a part of New Zealand's first four Test wins and also toured India and Pakistan in 1955-56, England in 1958, South Africa in 1961-62 and the West Indies in 1971-72.

During five Tests against South Africa, he claimed 22 wickets which helped New Zealand draw their first series against the Proteas.

In the first Test, he claimed seven wickets but New Zealand eventually ended up suffering a 30-run defeat. In the third Test, he claimed his career-best match haul of 8/180 which led to New Zealand's historic maiden Test win.

During the West Indies tour in 1971-72, he claimed one wicket which was of the legendary Garry Sobers. However, an Achilles tendon injury ended up cutting his tour short. (ANI)

