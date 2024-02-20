Alpine driver Pierre Gasly is looking for larger and better success in 2024 as he prepares for his second season with Alpine, this time partnering fellow Frenchman Esteban Ocon. Last season, Gasly finished third at Zandvoort, his best performance and Ocon finished on the podium in Monaco. However, Alpine as a whole had a difficult season, with multiple backroom changes and Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer leaving midway through the year. Coming in sixth place in the tournament, the squad has decided to try a radical new approach in the hopes of moving further. F1 2024: Red Bull Unveils New RB20 Car Ahead of New Season (See Pics).

"We took a bold approach in the new car after feeling we were plateauing last year, although we finished on the podium a couple of times it wasn't good enough," Gasly said as quoted by Formula 1.

"We felt the need to go into a new project, which we know it might make the start of the year more complicated than we would like, but we know there might be a steeper development curve so that's what we are targeting," he added.

"Personally, I know I'm at my best physically, I have experience in the team, seven years in Formula 1 now so I know exactly what I need to work on, how I've got to prepare myself. So, I'm feeling good. We first need to gauge that new car, where we start from, and work from there," Gasly stated.

Gasly spent much of the off-season practising in Dubai, adjusting to the hotter heat in preparation for the season's first two races, which will be held in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia immediately following testing. It will be a severe physical test for all of the drivers after a long break, but happily, for Gasly, he has been able to rekindle his competitive spirit with a little support from his old teammate.

"I'm in the best place I've ever been physically, mentally and just very excited to get started... 24 races, we know it will be a very intense season, lots of travel which limits the time we have to train so we have to build up that capacity ahead of the year," Gasly added,

"There was a lot of sweat going on [in Dubai], good preparation ahead of Bahrain and Saudi. It was good, Yuki [Tsunoda] was out there so we had good karting sessions, bumped into each other a couple of times in the gym, pushed each other, and played a bit of Padel. Just fun to see him in a different mindset and get in that competitive mindset."

Gasly said that learning how to connect with a new team took a significant amount of his attention last year, which he can now devote to training and racing. But, with lots of F1 experience under his belt from three different teams, the Frenchman should be entering his peak. He has already won one race and is eager to add to his collection of cutlery.

"We had two [podium] trophies last season, definitely want more this season. I just turned 28 so definitely time for some more and to chase that second victory, and that's what we'll go for - that's why I'm in Formula 1, I want to perform and fight for those top positions," he added.

"The target for me personally is always the same - to do the best job I can for the team with the car I am given," Gasly said.

