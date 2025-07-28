Manchester [UK], July 28 (ANI): During the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 against England at Old Trafford in Manchester, India registered a unique record as the four batters Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja have aggregated 400-plus runs for the first time in a single Test series.

So far in the four matches of the series, Gill has managed to score 722 runs in the eight innings at an average of 90.25. Rahul has scored 511 runs in four Test matches.

In four matches so far in the series, Team India vice-captain and wicketkeeper-batter Pant has managed to score 479 runs in the seven innings at an average of 68.43. All-rounder Jadeja, who scored a magnificent unbeaten century in the second innings of the Manchester Test, has slammed 454 runs in four Test matches of this series.

Currently, after the completion of the four Test matches, these four players are the top four run-getters of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.

Coming to the match, stellar centuries from Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar in the second innings guided India to secure a draw in the fourth test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Sunday.

India batted for more than five sessions to save the Manchester Test. India, at the end of the final session on Day 5, was 425/4, with Jadeja 107* and Sundar 101* unbeaten at the crease. The duo added 203 runs for the fifth wicket.

Ben Stokes was awarded player of the match for his brilliant five-wicket haul, followed by a stellar hundred in the first innings. This was his consecutive POTM award in the ongoing series.

England went wicketless in the final two sessions after taking important wickets of Indian skipper Shubman Gill and KL Rahul in the first session.

After 35 years, India managed to draw a Test match at Old Trafford cricket ground; the last time visitors did so was in 1990. (ANI)

