A video has gone viral on social media where England's Harry Brook was left stranded by a celebrating Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar after the star cricketer pushed forward to shake hands with both Indian batters during the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 in Manchester. The incident happened after Ravindra Jadeja scored a brilliant century - his second in England and Brook appeared to shake hands. The video has gone viral on social media. Meanwhile, the fourth Test between India and England ended in a draw after a sensational effort from the Asian Giants with the bat in the second innings. IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025: Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill’s Fighting Centuries Ensures a Draw in Manchester for Team India Against England.

Hilarious Moment of IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025

Moment of the match. 🤣 Ravindra Jadeja scored 100 and Harry Brook intentionally came forward to call off the match. But Washington Sundar totally ignored him. Brook reaction after that. 😂pic.twitter.com/LROE0oXw33 — Selfless⁴⁵ (@SelflessCricket) July 27, 2025

