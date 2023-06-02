Paris [France], June 2 (ANI): German tennis player Alexander Zverev defeated Slovak tennis player Alex Molcan on Friday at the Philippe-Chatrier court in the second-round tie of Roland Garros.

The German, Zverev won the match in three straight sets 6-4, 6-2 and 6-1, progressing into the competition's third round.

In the first set, Alexander Zverev got two aces whereas Alex Molcan got zero. Regarding double faults, the Slovak player Molcan conceded two double faults and Zverev conceded only one.

Alex Molcan had an 80 per cent win on the first serves and Zverev had an 81 per cent win. In the second serve, Molcan had a 36 per cent win and Zverev had 67 per cent of the win.

In the second set, the 26-year-old German, Alexander Zverev had three aces and Molcan had zero. Both the players conceded one, double fault each. Regarding the win of the first serve, Zverev got 79 per cent and Molcan got 58 per cent.

The right-handed player, Alexander Zverev again dominated on the wins in the second serve as he got 78 per cent. Alex Molan only got 29 per cent of a win on the second serve.

In set three, Zverev managed to get one ace only and Molcan again failed to get an ace on his opponent. Alexander Zverev also conceded a double fault in the third set.

Overall, the German, Alexander Zverev got six aces and the Slovak Alex Molcan got zero.

Alexander Zverev reached the maximum speed of 225 KM/H on his serve. The 25-year-old Slovak, Alex Molcan got 198 km/H of maximum speed on his serve.

Alexander Zverev dominated his opponent and cruised past him to advance into the third round of the competition.

In the press conference after the match, Alexander Zverev said, "Obviously it was quite nice for me to get out there, especially after last year. I think it was a great atmosphere, it was a great feeling for me and I am definitely happy with how everything went", as per the official website of Roland Garros.

He further said, "Before the match, I went out on court just to see it because I have not seen it, I have not been out there at all since the accident. So that was, I think, quite important for me. And then during the match, I was extremely excited to be out there."

While concluding he said, "I was extremely excited to be playing on that court again and I wanted to do the best I could. It is nice to be back here, but it is definitely a tournament that I want to win and also do great. So there is still a small part missing in that. But, all in all, I enjoy being out here", as per the official website of Roland Garros. (ANI)

