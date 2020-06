Sports News | French Open Moves Another Week Later on Calendar

Paris, Jun 17 (AP) The French Open already was postponed from May to September because of the coronavirus pandemic and now is being pushed back an additional week.

The French Tennis Federation says its Grand Slam tournament's main draw will be played at Roland Garros from Sept. 27 to Oct. 11.

That doubles the gap from the Sept. 13 end of the U.S. Open.

The French Open originally was moved from a May start to Sept. 20. Now its qualifying will begin Sept. 21 and finish on Sept. 25.

The federation says it is working with the French government to “set out suitable measures that will ensure the health and safety of all people present.”

The federation adds that “all options will be considered and are susceptible to change.” (AP) PDS

