London [UK], April 27 (ANI): It was another action-packed weekend across European football, with major developments in the ongoing English Premier League, FA Cup, La Liga, Serie A and Bundesliga delivering headline results and title-defining moments, according to ESPN.

In the Premier League, Arsenal returned to the top of the table after a narrow 1-0 win over Newcastle United. The result strengthened their title push as the season heads into its decisive phase. Manchester City are placed second, whereas Manchester United are ranked third in the Premier League standings after this week's results.

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In FA Cup action, Manchester City booked their place in the final with a 2-1 win over Southampton, setting up a high-profile clash with Chelsea, who bounced back from recent setbacks to defeat Leeds United in the other semi-final.

In Spain's La Liga, Real Madrid dropped crucial points after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Real Betis. In contrast, Barcelona strengthened their top spot with a 2-0 win over Getafe, opening up an 11-point gap at the top of the table with their archrivals and second-placed Los Blancos.

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In Germany, the Bundesliga witnessed a dramatic clash as Bayern Munich produced a sensational 4-3 comeback victory over Mainz, overturning a 0-3 half-time deficit in one of the season's most remarkable matches. Across Europe, the weekend delivered crucial results that continue to shape title races and cup competitions across the continent. On that note, take a look at some of the stats as quoted by ESPN across the top football leagues.

Premier League:

17: Following their 1-0 win over Newcastle United, Arsenal have set a new Premier League single-season record for the most goals scored from corners (17).

19: Since the beginning of the 2022-23 season, Alexander Isak has scored the opening goal in 19 Premier League matches, equalling Mohamed Salah. Only Erling Haaland (37) and Ollie Watkins (21) have done it more often than Isak and Salah.

5-0: Nottingham Forest registered the largest Premier League win on a Friday since Leicester City's 9-0 victory over Southampton in October 2019.

FA Cup:

17: Chelsea have reached their 17th FA Cup final and their first since 2022. Only Manchester United (22) and Arsenal (21) have made more final appearances in the competition.

13: Enzo Fernandez has scored 13 goals across all competitions for Chelsea this season. Among midfielders in Premier League clubs in 2025-26, only Morgan Gibbs-White (16) has scored more.

4: Manchester City have become the first team in history to reach four straight FA Cup finals, all under Pep Guardiola.

La Liga:

100: Robert Lewandowski has now been involved in 100 LaLiga goals (81 goals and 19 assists), becoming the oldest player in the 21st century to reach this milestone at 37 years and 247 days.

17: FC Barcelona have scored 17 goals through substitutes in LaLiga 2025/26, second only to Bayern Munich (18) among Europe's top five leagues.

29: Fermin Lopez has recorded 29 goal contributions in 45 matches this season, surpassing his tally from his previous 88 appearances for Barcelona.

10: Real Madrid have gone 10 consecutive league matches without a clean sheet, their longest such run since April-August 2007.

14: Since the start of 2026, Vinicius Junior has scored 14 goals in all competitions for Real Madrid, the highest in the squad, ahead of Kylian Mbappe (12).

100: Kylian Mbappe marked his 100th appearance for Real Madrid with 85 goals, becoming only the fifth player to reach that tally in 100 games. He also joins the list of 10 French players to reach 100 appearances for the club.

Bundesliga:

8: Bayern Munich have recorded eight comeback victories this Bundesliga season, matching Bayer Leverkusen's record from the 1999/00 campaign.

53: Harry Kane has scored 53 goals in all competitions this season, the highest by a Bayern Munich player in Europe's top five leagues since Robert Lewandowski's 55 goals in 2019-20.

95: Kane reached 95 Bundesliga goals in just 91 matches, making him the fastest to reach the milestone in league history, surpassing Dieter Muller's previous record of 95 goals in 123 matches. (ANI)

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