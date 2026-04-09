New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Starting her journey in Pune at the age of seven, Vaishnavi Adkar built a strong foundation early on, becoming India's No. 1 in the U-14 category and reaching a career-high ITF junior ranking of 115.

Over the past year, she has translated that promise into results on the professional circuit, highlighted by a run to the final of the ITF W100 event in Bengaluru, which showcased the best singles performance by an Indian woman in 17 years, according to a press release.

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Before she ran in Bengaluru, Vaishnavi claimed a medal for India at the World University Games and won the National Championships. She followed that up by winning the singles and doubles title at the ITF W35 Kalaburagi Open, continuing her breakthrough on the international stage.

Her consistent performances have driven a rapid rise in rankings. From outside the top 600 to breaking into the Top 400, resulting in her becoming India's No. 1-ranked women's singles player as of April 2026. She has also made her debut at the Billie Jean King Cup this week in Delhi.

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Now training at the Rohan Bopanna Tennis Academy in Bengaluru, Vaishnavi's development has been supported by a structured, high-performance ecosystem, contributing to improved consistency and confidence on tour.

Balachandran Manikath, Director of Tennis at RBTA, said Adkar's progress reflects the impact of the right support system. "Vaishnavi's rise is a result of disciplined work and strong backing. The travel team model has improved planning, training, and recovery, showing what Indian players can achieve with the right structure."

Further adding to this, Vaishanvi said, "Becoming India No. 1 and breaking into the Top 400 is very special for me, but it's also a reflection of the team around me," Adkar said. "Having a structured programme and travelling with a dedicated coach and physio has made a huge difference to my consistency and confidence on tour. I'm grateful to everyone for believing in me and supporting my journey."

With strong momentum and a clear upward trajectory, Vaishnavi is establishing herself as one of India's most promising talents on the global stage.

Adding to this milestone, Adkar has also been exclusively signed by Cornerstone Meraki Endeavour (CME), marking another important step in her professional journey. (ANI)

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