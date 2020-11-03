Madrid [Spain], November 3 (ANI): Atletico Madrid on Tuesday announced the signing of Geoffrey Kondogbia, who is making a move from Valencia.

Kondogbia has put pen to paper on a contract that runs until 2024.

Also Read | SRH vs MI Live Score Updates IPL 2020: Catch Live Scorecard and Commentary of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians.

"Atletico de Madrid and Valencia CF have reached an agreement over the transfer of Geoffrey Kondogbia. The player - who was born in Nemours, France on Feb 15, 1993 - passed his medical at the Clinica Universidad de Navarra and signed a contract until 2024," Atletico Madrid said in a statement.

The midfielder started his career at Lens, where he grew up and made his first-team debut in 2010. He played 32 Ligue 2 games in the 2011/12 season before moving to Sevilla. He became a key player for the La Liga outfit in his first and only year in Andalusia.

Also Read | Shane Watson Announces Retirement: Brett Lee Pays Tribute to Former Teammate, Slams 'Keyboard Warriors' for Doubting CSK Star.

AS Monaco paid his buyout clause after Kondogbia won the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup and he stayed at the Ligue 1 club for two seasons - playing 64 matches and netting seven goals. His performances earned him a move to Inter Milan in 2015. After two seasons in Italy, in which he played 56 times and scored twice, the midfielder joined Valencia in 2017. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)