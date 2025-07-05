Birmingham, Jul 5 (PTI) Shubman Gill's belligerent 161 and fifties from KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja helped India set a target of 608 runs against England in the second Test, here on Saturday.

India declared their second innings at 427 for six, having taken a lead of 180 runs in the first essay.

Gill followed up his splendid 269 in the first innings with another massive knock of 161, which came off 162 balls with 13 fours and eight sixes.

Pant made a stroke-filled 65 off 58 balls with eight fours and three sixes and put on 110 runs for the fourth wicket with Gill.

Jadeja made 69 not out (118 balls, five fours and one six) while adding another 175 runs in a brisk partnership for the fifth wicket with the Indian skipper.

India, who resumed the fourth day's play at 64 for one, had lost KL Rahul (55) and Karun Nair (26) in the first session.

Brief scores: India 587 & 427/6 decl. in 83 overs (KL Rahul 55, Shubman Gill 161, Rishabh Pant 65, Ravindra Jadeja 69*; Josh Tongue 2/93) lead England 407 by 484 runs.

