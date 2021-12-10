Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman has explained how batter Mayank Agarwal adjusted his stance to improve his game in the second Test against New Zealand.

Mayank scored 150 and 62 in the first and second innings respectively of the second Test against New Zealand before India defeated the Kiwis on Monday.

"I think the difference between Kanpur and Mumbai was, that there were slight technical adjustments he made, more so he trusted the game plan against Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee," Laxman said on Star Sports show Follow The Blues.

"Because in Kanpur in both the innings he got out at balls that were pitching on and outside the off stump, whereas in Mumbai, especially in the first innings, he was ready to leave a lot of deliveries. He was keeping his front foot in the pitch of the ball and he was playing with a lot of discipline," he added.

Laxman lavishes praise on Mayank for his batting against New Zealand star spinner Ajaz Patel. Ajaz had taken all 10 wickets in the first innings of the second Test against India.

"But when the spinners came in he was using his feet a lot and I think he played with a mindset, which is similar to what he used to play in first-class and international cricket," said Laxman.

"He has given a lot of importance to self-belief and it was great to see him coming in and expressing himself, and that's why he hit some outstanding shots, especially against Ajaz Patel. His shot over long off and over extra cover for sixes are probably the best shots of his innings," he added.

India defeated New Zealand by 372 runs in the second Test of the two-match series here at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

With this win, Team India is back to the number 1 spot in ICC Test rankings. The victory over New Zealand also means India sealed the two-match series 1-0, and now Kohli's side will head to South Africa for three Tests and three ODIs, beginning December 26. (ANI)

