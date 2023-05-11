Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], May 11 (ANI): In a proud moment for Goa, Aaryav Da Costa, bagged a chance to train with Premier League side Manchester United.

A player from FC Goa's league-winning U13 team, Aaryav emerged as one of the four winners of the 'United We Play' grassroots football competition in association with the Premier League Club.

The winners were announced at a grand finale in Mumbai earlier this week, after the culmination of the third season of the initiative.

The young footballer from Margao was selected from a pool of nearly 6,600 budding footballers from all over India who participated in the competition, making it an incredible achievement for him.

"I'm thrilled and honoured to have been selected as one of the winners and excited about the opportunities ahead. This win is not just mine but belongs to my team, coaches, and family, who have been my pillars of strength," Aaryav Da Costa said.

As a winner of 'United We Play', Aaryav will travel to Manchester later this year, where he will get an opportunity to train under the coaches at Manchester United Soccer Schools. This is an exciting opportunity for Aaryav to hone his skills and further his career in football.

Earlier this year, the youngster was a part of the FC Goa U13 side that lifted the Goa Football Association (GFA) U13 First Division League. He was also the second-highest goal-scorer for FC Goa in the league, with 11 goals from 8 matches.

Aaryav's latest achievement is a testimony to FC Goa's efforts in scouting and player development. The Club is proud of Aaryav's achievement and congratulates him on this well-deserved success. (ANI)

