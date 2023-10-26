Riyadh, Oct 26 (PTI) India's Diksha Dagar, who is the captain of her team, and Gaurika Bishnoi, who will be playing her first event here, are part of a star-studded field at the Aramco Team Series Riyadh golf tournament beginning on Friday.

Diksha, whose team includes Celin Hebrin, Jana Melichova and amateur Samir Fostock of UAE, is lying second in the Race to Costa Del Sol standings.

With No. 1 Celine Boutier skipping the event, Diksha, who is little over 78 points behind, could go to the top with a decent finish this week.

Gaurika is in the team with Allison Lee, Kim Metraux and amateur Chris Thomas.

This is the fifth and final event of the 2023 series to be held at the Riyadh Golf Club.

Amongst those vying for individual and team accolades is Lilia Vu. The American world No.2 has had a sensational season so far, winning two Major championships with victories in the Chevron Championship and AIG Women's Open.

Vu is hopeful of putting up a challenge in Riyadh and is enthused by the opportunity to play alongside others.

Another one looking forward to a win is England's Georgia Hall, the world No.18 who has experienced victory in this year's series at London's Centurion Club in the team event.

