New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): India's Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra is set to switch his training base from Turkey and will fly out to Finland on Thursday.

Neeraj, who is currently training at Turkey's Gloria Sports Arena, is scheduled to fly out on May 26 and would train in Finland's Kuortane Olympic Training Centre till June 22. The Kuortane OTC offers Olympic-level indoor and outdoor facilities for athletes and is currently also the training base for Paralympics Gold Medalist Devendra Jhajharia.

Also Read | Who Qualifies in Case LSG vs RCB is Washed Out Due to Rain? Will There be a Super Over in IPL 2022 Eliminator if no Match Takes Place? Find Out Here!.

From Kuortane, Neeraj will then head out to Turku to participate in the Paavo Nurmi Games, followed by Kuortane Games in Kuortane and then Diamond League in Stockholm.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has also reached out to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to ensure that Neeraj and his team do not face any issues during their stay in Finland. MEA has assured SAI that the Indian Embassy in Helsinki would be available for any assistance if required.

Also Read | Narinder Batra Resigns As IOA President, Says ‘Will Not Run for a Further Term’.

The four-week (28 days) training camp has been sanctioned by the government's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and would cost the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) Rs 9.8 lakh approximately.

The finance would be used towards expenditure for Neeraj and his coach Klaus Bartonietz's travel, accommodation, training, local travel, and daily out-of-pocket allowance among other expenditures.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)