Ahmedabad (Gujarat)[India], February 26 (ANI): Gujarat Titans announced the successful conclusion of its 'Junior Titans' initiative with a finale in Ahmedabad. The innovative initiative saw events across five cities in Gujarat from Vadodara to Bhuj and Surat to Rajkot with enthusiastic participation of over 5000 children from 117 schools.

The events organised in collaboration with La Liga was effective in meeting the larger purpose of building a love for outdoor sport amongst the young participants, a release said.

"The overwhelming response was a testament to Junior Titan's achieving the goal of reaching every corner of the state and instilling a passion for an active lifestyle among children," it said.

Following the 'Let's Sport Out' policy, the initiative not only encouraged healthy competition but also organized multiple activities, showcasing an innovative approach towards building a robust sports culture. The participation of La Liga added an international flair to the events, enriching the experience for the students.

The grand finale in Ahmedabad not only celebrated the achievements of the past weeks but also reinforced the initiative's commitment to encouraging a healthy, energetic and active lifestyle among children.

Colonel Arvinder Singh, COO of Gujarat Titans, expressed his delight over the initiative's success.

"The 'Junior Titans' initiative resonates deeply with the Titans Fam and is in line with our vision of fostering a love for outdoor sports and activities from a young age. We were gratified by the enthusiasm of the over 5000 school children who actively participated in outdoor sports. The success truly showcases the power of sports in contributing to the holistic development and well-being of the younger generation. This has strengthened our commitment to continue our efforts to nurture a vibrant sports culture among children and youth in the future," he said, according to a release.

Octavi Anoro, Head of La Liga's International Department, reflecting on the initiative's impact, said, the enthusiasm and sheer joy seen on the kids' face over the last few weeks has been heart-warming to say the least.

"Their eagerness to engage more in sports is a clear indicator of a bright future for sports in India. Our partnership with the Gujarat Titans has set a wonderful precedent, and we are confident this will take this event - and sports in Gujarat - to new highs," Anoro said. (ANI)

