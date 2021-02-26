Cairo, Feb 26 (PTI) Indian shooter Gurjoat Khangura narrowly missed out on a chance to advance to the finals of the men's skeet competition in the ISSF Shotgun World Cup here, as he finished 10th in the qualification round.

Despite two solid final qualification rounds of 24 and 25, Gurjoat's score added up to 119 at the end of five rounds, giving him a credible 10th place finish.

Four shooters were tied at 120, after which Ukranian Mikola Milchev won a shoot-off to bag the sixth and final qualifying spot and eventually going on to win the competition.

Milchev shot 55 in the final to finish ahead of Dane Jesper Hansen who shot 52. Hansen was the top qualifier with a score of 121. Rashid Hamad of Qatar won the bronze.

The other Indian men in the fray, Mairaj Khan and Angad Bajwa, shot identical scores of 113 to finish in 28th and 30th respectively.

In the women's skeet competition, Parinaaz Dhaliwal was the best Indian finisher, shooting 110 for a 16th-place finish.

Ganemat Sekhon shot 108 to finish 23rd while Karttiki Singh Shaktawat was a spot behind in 24th with a score of 107.

The women's skeet was won by Slovakia's Danka Bartekova, who was also the top qualifier with a score of 119. She shot 55 in the finals to strike gold.

