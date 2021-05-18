Manchester [UK], May 18 (ANI): Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has admitted to having difficult days at the club after facing criticism for the first time in his career.

The 19-year-old has been a breakout star for the club this season. Earlier, Greenwood's attitude and output were questioned after he was not able to score many goals.

He was also dropped from his international side (England) after he was found guilty of breaching Covid-19 protocols.

"It was difficult. You know how it is, it was obviously going to come. It was a mental challenge but you have to block it all out really. If you play for United, one of the biggest clubs in the world, you have to overcome that," Greenwood told Sky Sports.

"I have pushed that to one side just to concentrate on my football. I have overcome it now. I am happy to be back playing my best football," he added.

Greenwood had earned senior international recognition after 17 goals across all competitions last season.

The youngster believes that he has improved in some other areas of the game and that will hold him in good stead.

"My hold-up play has improved. I don't think I give the ball away as much as I used to do when I was younger and just coming into the team," said Greenwood.

"I know the game a bit more and the pace of the Premier League a bit more. It has all come together," he added.

Manchester United is currently at the second spot in Premier League standings. Manchester City has already secured the title for the ongoing 2020-21 season. (ANI)

