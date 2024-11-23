New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Hardik Pandya was in outstanding form on Saturday, leading Baroda to a five-wicket victory over Gujarat in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy opener at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Pandya's blistering unbeaten knock of 74 runs off just 35 balls, studded with six fours and five sixes, came at a remarkable strike rate of 211.43.

Chasing a target of 185 runs, Baroda successfully reached 188/5 in 19.3 overs, with Pandya being the top scorer for the side. His explosive innings was well-supported by Shivalik Sharma, who contributed a crucial 64 runs off 43 balls, hitting seven fours and two sixes. Gujarat's Ravi Bishnoi managed to take two wickets, but it wasn't enough to stop Baroda's charge.

Earlier in the match, Gujarat posted a competitive total of 184/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Aarya Desai was the standout performer for Gujarat, scoring 78 runs off 52 balls, including nine fours and three sixes. Captain Axar Patel provided valuable support with an unbeaten 43 off 33 balls. Hardik Pandya was effective with the ball as well, claiming the key wicket of Desai.

Baroda's bowling attack also saw contributions from captain Krunal Pandya, who took one wicket, and Mahesh Pithiya, while A Sheth claimed two dismissals to restrict Gujarat.

In addition to his match-winning performance, Hardik Pandya reached a significant milestone, surpassing 5000 runs in T20 cricket. Needing just seven runs to achieve this feat, he now has 5067 runs in the format.

Pandya, 31, also became the first Indian player to achieve the double of 5000 runs and over 100 wickets in T20 cricket, with his tally standing at 180 wickets. Ravindra Jadeja follows with 3684 runs and 225 wickets, while Axar Patel (2960 runs and 227 wickets), Krunal Pandya (2712 runs and 138 wickets), and Irfan Pathan (2020 runs and 173 wickets) round out the list of notable Indian all-rounders in the format.

This impressive start to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy underlines Hardik Pandya's pivotal role in Baroda's T20 campaign, as they look to build on this momentum in the upcoming matches. (ANI)

