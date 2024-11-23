Pakistan Likely XI for ZIM vs PAK 1st ODI 2024: The Pakistan national cricket team will play a three-match ODI series against the host Zimbabwe national cricket team. The first ODI between Zimbabwe and Pakistan will be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Sunday, November 24. The ZIM vs PAK 1st ODI 2024 will begin at 1:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). PAK vs ZIM 2024 Schedule: Check List of Fixtures in Pakistan vs Zimbabwe ODI and T20I Series With Venues and Match Timings in IST.

Talking about Pakistan, the Green Shirts are coming to Zimbabwe after a historic ODI series win over Australia at their home. The Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan crushed the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 champions 2-1. This was also Pakistan's first ODI series victory with their newly appointed white-ball captain, Mohammad Rizwan. The three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe will be crucial for Pakistan as they are looking to build a strong squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Let's take a look at Pakistan's likely XI for the first ODI match against Zimbabwe.

Top-Order: Pakistan will stick with the same opening pair of Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique. Both batters performed well during the three-match ODI series against Australia. At number three, we could expect Tayyab Tahir. ZIM vs PAK 1st ODI 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Bulawayo.

Middle-Order: Pakistan white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan will be supported by vice-captain Agha Salman, Kamran Ghulam, and youngster Irfan Khan. While Rizwan can anchor the innings from one end, the other batters can score runs quickly which will be an additional boost for the visitors during the first ODI against the Zimbabwe cricket team.

All-Rounders: Vice-Captain Agha Salman will be the main all-rounder for the Pakistan national cricket team during the first ODI against Zimbabwe. Apart from him, Kamran Ghulam can also give a few overs of spin and can hit big shots with the bat.

Bowlers: In the absence of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, speedster Haris Rauf will lead the Pakistan pace attack during the 1st ODI against Zimbabwe. Rauf will be supported by young pacer Mohammad Hasnain. Faisal Akram and Abrar Ahmed are the two frontline spinners alongside Agha Salman and Kamran Ghulam.

Pakistan's Likely XI for 1st ODI vs Zimbabwe

Mohammad Rizwan (c and wk), Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Tayyab Tahir, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Irfan Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain

