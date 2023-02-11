New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad expressed disappointment with performances of batter and India vice-captain KL Rahul's performances in red-ball cricket, saying that his selection is based on favouritism and Ravichandran Ashwin should be made skipper Rohit Sharma's deputy in the longer format.

KL Rahul's bad form continued in the first Test against Australia at Nagpur. He could make only 20 runs in the first innings.

Venkatesh pointed out that KL's average of 34 after 46 Tests is ordinary.

"I have a lot of regard for KL Rahul's talent and ability, but sadly his performances have been well below par. A test average of 34 after 46 tests and more than 8 years in international cricket is ordinary. Can't think of many who have been given so many chances. Especially..cont," tweeted Venkatesh.

The bowler said that Shubman Gill and Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan deserve to get a chance ahead of KL.

"When there are so many waiting in the wings & in top form. Shubhman Gill is in sublime form, Sarfaraz has been scoring tons in FC cricket and many who deserve a chance ahead of Rahul. Some are just lucky to be given chances endlessly till they succeed while some aren't allowed to," said Venkatesh in another tweet.

Venkatesh called for Ashwin to be named as vice-captain of the Indian Test side as he has a "great cricketing brain" or else it should be Ravindra Jadeja or Cheteshwar Pujara who gets named as Rohit's deputy. He also argued that batters like Mayank Agarwal and Hanuma Vihari have had a better impact in the longer format.

"And to make matters worse, Rahul is the designated vice-captain. Ashwin has a great cricketing brain, should be the vice-captain in the Test format. If not him should be Pujara or Jadeja . Mayank Agarwal had a far better impact than Rahul in Tests and so did Vihari," tweeted Venkatesh.

The bowler said that KL's selection is based on favouritism and he has been "consistently inconsistent" and someone who has failed to convert his potential into performances despite being around for eight years. He also said that ex-cricketers do not get vocal as they risk losing IPL gigs and do not want to rub the captain of a side in the wrong way. KL is notably the skipper of Lucknow Super Giants.

"Rahul's selection is not based on performance but favouritism. Has been Consistently inconsistent and for someone who has been around for 8 years not converted potential into performances. One of the reasons why many ex-cricketers aren't vocal despite seeing such favouritism," said Venkatesh.

"is the chances of losing out on potential IPL gigs. They wouldn't want to rub the captain of a franchisee wrong way,as in today's age most people like yes men and blind approvers. Often well wishers are your best critics but times have changed & people don't want to be told truth," added Venkatesh in a tweet.

The opener did not have a very good 2022. After missing nearly half a year worth of action, KL blew hot and cold ever since Asia Cup 2022. He did score some half-centuries but drew criticism from fans and some cricketers for his lack of attacking intent and his inability to fire during the most important matches for his team.

KL played four Tests last year in which he scored 137 runs at an average of 17.12, with one fifty. He had the best score of 50 in Tests.

In 10 ODIs last year, he scored 251 runs at an average of 27.88, with two half-centuries and the best score of 73.

In 16 T20Is in 2022, he scored 434 runs at an average of 28.93 and six half-centuries, with a best score of 62.

Overall in 30 matches last year, KL scored 822 runs at an average of 25.68, with nine half-centuries. (ANI)

