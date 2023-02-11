Ravi Ashwin picked his Test career's 31st five-wicket haul as India defeated Australia by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test at Nagpur. Ashwin picked 5/37 while Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami picked two wickets apiece. Meanwhile, India take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. India Win by an Innings and 132 Runs | IND vs AUS Highlights of 1st Test 2023 Day 3.

