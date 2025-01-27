Rajkot, Jan 27 (PTI) India's new batting coach Sitanshu Kotak feels familiarity with the current bunch of young players will help in his role and he is looking forward to work with under-fire veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the team's build up to the Champions Trophy.

Kotak, who has worked extensively at NCA and at the India A level, has been given charge of the batting unit following India's back-to-back Test series losses against New Zealand and Australia.

His first assignment is the ongoing T20I series against England but the focus will soon shift towards the 50-over format ahead of the Champions Trophy beginning on February 19.

Rohit and Kohli will be in action in the three-match ODI series against England beginning on February 6.

"See, Rohit and Virat are very senior players, but even the players we have now, it is a lot more about sharing, a lot to try and understand how they are planning their game, where they think and then if we can add something, that is how I think," Kotak told the media here.

"If I can add value to 2%, 5%, that is a great thing, because the amount of cricket they have played and the way they have performed, it would not be unfair to say. There might be a lot of things for me also to learn from them," he added

Kotak said he would talk to both the stalwarts when the time comes.

"That is the way this game goes, you have to be open and you have to be ready to learn.

"If they are in a mindset, during that point of time, if they are ready to take any inputs, yes, I would have certain things in my mind and I will say it, but it has to be at the right time and they should feel that they are ready for that," said the former Saurashtra cricketer on his home turf.

Though the BCCI has not made an official announcement on Kotak's appointment, his tenure is expected to be a long term one extending to the five Tests in England starting June.

Kotak reckoned that knowing the players already would help him perform his role better.

"Yes, a lot of boys I know, apart from Rohit and Virat, I have not worked with them. The rest of them, I think all of them, I have worked with either in A series or at NCA," said Kotak.

Batters nowadays build their game around T20 but a good defence still holds a lot of value. Indian batters' defensive skills were questioned post the defeat in Australia.

So, are the Indian batters not putting enough work on their defensive game?

"See, I personally believe, because of T20, we see a lot of aggressive cricket. I wouldn't say that they can't defend. They can defend.

"It is more about the plans and the mindset for me. So, going forward, depending on wickets, because Australia was different, Indian wickets were different and the next series (Tests) will be in England.

"That will be a different challenge as well. So, how well we can plan and how we can execute those plans, that will be important," Kotak added.

Surya a selfless cricketer

India have done extremely well in the shortest format since Suryakumar Yadav took over the leadership last year. However, his own form has dipped of late.

Kotak backed the India skipper to be amongst the runs in the next game.

"Surya has been performing. But sometimes I feel we also expect a lot. Like every game if we think Surya (will perform). The T20 game has become so aggressive, that there will be times when batters will get out because they are playing fearless, they are playing selfless.

"Because if you want to score 200, 225 and if you are careful and trying to save your wickets, both things won't go hand in hand. So, he is definitely a person who is playing for the team.

"He is very selfless and that is what he is telling the whole group of batters that we have to be selfless," added Kotak.

