Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Hial will be in action this evening, in an away tie against Al-Qadisiyah with the visitors involved in a close battle with Al-Ittihad in the title race. Both the clubs have managed 43 points from 16 games and are a separated by a superior goal difference in favour of Al-Hilal. The defending champions heads into the game on the back of a five-game winning streak and full of confidence. Al-Qadisiyah are not too bad either in recent times as they have climbed up to the fourth spot with 34 points from 16 games. They can be a bit of a tough nut to crack at home. Neymar Transfer to Santos Verbally Confirmed, Brazilian Striker to Take Pay Cut to Move Back to Boyhood Club (See Post).

Jehad Thakri, Ibrahim Mohannashi and Said Rajab are the players missing out for Al-Qadisiyah. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is their key player in attack and with his wealth of experience playing in the top leagues around the world, should help the side. Julian Quinones will be his striker partner in the final third. Cameron Puertas will be pulling the strings in midfield.

Leonardo is the focal point in attack for Al-Hilal with Aleksander Mitrovic missing in action due to fitness issues. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Yasser Al-Sharani alongside Neymar are the other notable absentees. The likes of Joao Cancelo and Kalidou Koulibaly at the back adds stability to their gameplay.

When Is Al-Qadsiah vs Al-Hilal, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match? Date Time and Venue

League leaders Al-Hilal will take on Al-Qadsiah in the ongoing Saudi Pro League 2024-25 on January 27. The Al-Qadsiah SPL match will be played at the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium, Dammam, Saudi Arabia and it starts at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Al-Qadsiah vs Al-Hilal, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the Saudi Pro League in India. Fans in India are likely to find the live telecast viewing option of the Al-Qadsiah vs Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match on the Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD TV channels. For the Al-Qadsiah vs Al-Hilal online viewing option, read below. Neymar Jr Makes Massive Announcement, Reveals FIFA World Cup 2026 To Be His Last; Brazil Football Star Says He 'Will Do Everything' To Feature in the Tournament.

Is Al-Qadsiah vs Al-Hilal, Saudi Pro League 2024-25, Live Online Streaming Available?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for the Sony Sports Network will provide Saudi Pro League 2024-25 live streaming online for fans in India. Those looking for an online viewing option can watch the Al-Qadsiah vs Al-Hilal live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. It will be a game with plenty of chances created at both ends and ultimately result in a tie.

