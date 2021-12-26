Panaji (Goa) [India], December 26 (ANI): Kerala Blasters FC head coach Ivan Vukomanovic wants his side to prepare for a physical battle against Jamshedpur FC in their upcoming match on Sunday in the Indian Super League (ISL).

The club has so far managed to remain undefeated in their previous six encounters while gathering twelve points from three wins and draws each. Vukomanovic has stated that they want to continue to ride on the momentum they have generated so far this season.

Also Read | Manchester City vs Leicester City, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

"Both teams are playing with a different approach and a different mentality. Tomorrow I suppose that it should be a very hard, physical game, tough with lots of runnings and so we'll see tomorrow. Let the better team win," said Ivan Vukomanovic in a pre-match press conference as per the ISL website.

"When you start the competition when you start the season, you aim as far as possible. But you know, there are many circumstances, obstacles and opponents that you will face. So, now in our situation, we are the team who ended up last year, second from bottom. If we compare to last season, we have to shut up and work hard, that's all. And then everything that comes extra to us, it's really welcome," he added.

Also Read | AUS vs ENG Ashes 3rd Test 2021 Day 1 Stat Highlights: England’s Batting Woes Continue As Australia Take Command.

The head coach further said that he is obliged to the fans of Kerala Blasters for their never-ending support.

"The Blasters have fans who would never give up on the team in times of setbacks. It's a huge support and we know that many of them, they're supporting and willing to see our team playing like this and winning games. And believe me till here in Goa, we feel that support. We feel the warmth, we feel everything they're sending to us," said the head coach.

"I'm sorry that we cannot play these games and we cannot have those victories in our stadium in front of that magnificent crowd. I hope the time will come soon, that this pandemic will end and that we can have the possibility. It's huge, huge respect towards them and hope we will continue like that. Big thanks to them," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)