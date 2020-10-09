Hobart [Australia], October 9 (ANI): New Zealand all-rounder Hayley Jensen has signed up with the Hobart Hurricanes for the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) season taking up a fourth overseas spot with the team.

The 28-year-old, who has previously played for both the Melbourne Renegades and Stars and the Perth Scorchers in the WBBL, comes back to the competition after a hiatus during the last season.

Hobart Hurricanes General Manager Scott Barnes commented that Jensen's performance in both the recent White Ferns tour of Australia and the 2020 ICC T20 World Cup brought her into the mix for the Hurricanes.

"The New Zealand cricket system has been great for Hayley, and I am confident that she will rotate into the squad pretty easily. She's first played for the Kiwis in the 2013/14 season, and to have notched up a Player of the Match award in the team's first World Cup match earlier this year shows just how much she has to offer," Barnes said in a statement.

Jensen joins a raft of new signings as the Hurricanes squad prepare for the WBBL village in Sydney, including recent Tasmanian Tigers recruits Naomi Stalenberg and Amy Smith, as well as Hurricanes stalwart Emma Thompson.

Hurricanes contracted players Tayla Vlaeminck and Maisy Gibson will not be traveling with the team this year due to injury.

Hobart Hurricanes head coach Salliann Briggs is pleased to have brought local young talent, Amy Smith, into the squad.

"Amy is an exciting young cricketer who made her WNCL debut at the age of fourteen, having a leg-spinner is crucial in T20 cricket and she gives us an option with the bat lower in the order. We'll have a large focus on supporting her throughout the tournament," Briggs said.

"With Tayla and Maisy not able to play this season it's been good to be able to bring in some new young talent. While they won't be in Sydney, we've got some plans for how they can still play a role in the broader team," he added.

Hobart Hurricanes full squad: Corinne Hall (c), Nicola Carey, Rachel Priest, Chloe Tryon, Tayla Vlaeminck, Hayley Matthews, Maisy Gibson, Brooke Hepburn, Erica Kershaw, Sasha Moloney, Chloe Rafferty, Amy Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Emma Thompson, Belinda Vakarewa.

Replacement players: Hayley Jensen, Chloe Abel, Nell Bryson Smith, Emily Smith. (ANI)

