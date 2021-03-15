Madrid [Spain], March 15 (ANI): Real Madrid defender Eden Hazard has been ruled out of the Champions League clash against Atalanta due to an injury.

Hazard sat out of the team training on Monday and later the club confirmed that he is suffering from a muscle issue.

"After the tests carried out today on our player Eden Hazard by Real Madrid's medical team, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the right psoas. His recovery will continue to be assessed," Real Madrid said in an official statement.

Hazard had returned to action after a two-month lay off to play for a little while in Real Madrid's 2-1 La Liga victory over Elche on Saturday, but he ended up injuring himself once again.

Madrid will now have to try and qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals. The side has already gained an advantage by winning the first leg 1-0 against Atalanta.

Real Madrid is currently at the second spot in La Liga standings with 57 points from 27 matches and the side is six points behind table-toppers Atletico Madrid. (ANI)

