Bhola Nath Singh (Third from right) on being appointed as Vice President of Asian Hockey Federation (Image: HI)

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Hockey India has congratulated Bhola Nath Singh, Secretary General Hockey India, Joydeep Kaur, Athlete Representative of Hockey India, on their induction into the erstwhile Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) Executive Board as its newly-elected Vice President and Athlete Representative, respectively, during the AHF Congress held in Mungyeong, Korea.

In addition to the above, Bigan Soy, an Indian goalkeeper, who was part of India's Bronze medal winning campaign at the Ergo Hockey Junior World Cup - Women Monchengladbach, Germany, 2023, has been appointed as a Member of the AHF Women's Advisory Panel.

Bhola Nath Singh, a former wrestler, is also the President of Hockey Jharkhand under whose leadership the state has produced several international hockey players in recent years including Nikki Pradhan who became the first hockey player from the state to represent India at the Olympic Games in Rio 2016. She also represented the country at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 along with state mate Salima Tete who was among the youngest players in the team.

Bhola Nath Singh has also contributed to the development of Simdega and Ranchi as two of the key hockey training centers in the state that have helped the growth of the sport with specialized hockey camps being held here. Apart from regularly hosting domestic hockey events in Jharkhand and strengthening the grassroots structure in the state, Bhola Nath Singh was part of the leadership team within Hockey India that successfully hosted the recent FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela.

Joydeep Kaur, one of the Athlete Representatives on the Hockey India Executive Board and Member of the Hockey India Selection Committee, has also represented India at the highest level. The veteran star has played 110 international matches for India. She was also part of the Indian team that competed in the 2006 Women's World Cup in Madrid, Spain and a member of the Indian Junior Women's Team that participated in the 2005 BDO Junior World Cup (Women) in Santiago, Chile.

The seasoned ace was also a part of the Indian team that finished third at the 2010 Women's Asian Champions Trophy in Kangsao, Busan, Korea.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey congratulated Bhola Nath Singh, Joydeep Kaur and Bigan Soy on being elected as the new Vice President, Athlete Representative of AHF and a member of AHF Women's Advisory Panel respectively. "It is a proud moment for us in Hockey India to see Bhola Nath Singh being elected as the Vice President of the Asian Hockey Federation, our former hockey star Joydeep Kaur being elected as Athlete Representative of Asian Hockey Federation and, Bigan Soy getting appointed as a member of the AHF Women's Advisory Panel."

"I congratulate Bhola Nath Singh, Joydeep Kaur and Bigan Soy and wish them luck in their future endeavours. All of them being inducted into the erstwhile continental federation not only ensures a strong representation from India but their administrative acumen and vast experience as former athletes, respectively, will surely contribute to AHF's vision to promote hockey across all Asian countries," Tirkey said. (ANI)

