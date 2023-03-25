The grand finale of the TATA WPL 2023 is all set to take on between the top two teams of the inaugural season, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals on March 26 (Sunday) at the Brabourne Stadium in Maharashtra. The exhilarating title clash will begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction DC-W vs MI-W T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Shreyanka Patil Dances to 'Tum Tum' Song From Enemy Movie in New Instagram Reel (Watch Video).

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals maintained their run among the top two teams of the inaugural edition throughout the tournament. Both the teams got better off each other in the league stage, thus, the final clash is going to be an equally poised contest. Delhi Capitals managed a direct path to the finals, however, Mumbai Indians were obligated to take the longer route through the eliminator to seize their place in the summit clash. Mumbai Indians did so convincingly after thrashing UP Warriorz in the knockout game on Friday by 72 runs to confirm their place in the top two of the TATA WPL 2023. Now, all eyes are set on the historic final when the first-ever winner of the Women's Premier League will emerge on Sunday.

DC-W vs DC-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Yastika Bhatia (MI-W) could be taken as our wicket-keeper.

DC-W vs MI-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Hayley Matthews (MI-W), Meg Lanning (DC-W), Shafali Verma (DC-W) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

DC-W vs MI-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W), Amelia Kerr (MI-W), Marizanne Kapp (DC-W), Alice Capsey (DC-W) could be our All-rounders.

DC-W vs MI-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Issy Wong (MI-W), Saika Ishaque (MI-W), Shikha Pandey (DC-W) could form the bowling attack. Issy Wong Hat-Trick Video: Watch Mumbai Indians Fast Bowler Create History During WPL 2023 Eliminator Against UP Warriorz.

DC-W vs MI-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Yastika Bhatia (MI-W), Hayley Matthews (MI-W), Meg Lanning (DC-W), Shafali Verma (DC-W), Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W), Amelia Kerr (MI-W), Marizanne Kapp (DC-W), Alice Capsey (DC-W), Issy Wong (MI-W), Saika Ishaque (MI-W), Shikha Pandey (DC-W).

Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) could be named as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team MI-W vs DC-W while Alice Capsey (DC-W) could be selected as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2023 04:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).