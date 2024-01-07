Hockey India on Sunday named a 41-member core probable group for the junior women's national coaching camp that begins on Monday at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre, Bengaluru. The players were picked based on their performances in the domestic championships held in 2023, HI said in a release. They will report to coach Tushar Khandker for a month-long camp that concludes on February 6. Germany Women's Hockey Team Arrives in Ranchi Ahead of FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2024.

"This core group has been picked based on the players' performances for their respective state teams in Hockey India Junior Women's National Championship, Zonal Championships as well as Junior Women Academy National Championships and Zonal Championships," Khandker said.

"I have always believed that there is no dearth of talent in India. I look forward to working with this new group as these players will be closely watched and developed with focus on the next FIH Junior World Cup," he said. Czech Republic Women’s Hockey Team Lands in Ranchi, Aims for Maiden Paris Olympic Games Berth at FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2024.

List of players in the 41-member core probable group:

Goalkeepers: Vidyashree V, Aditi Maheshwari, Nidhi, Engil Harsharani Minz

Defenders: Lalthantluangi, Niru Kullu, Mamita Oram, Thounjaojam Nirupama Devi, Jyoti Singh, Anjali Barwa, Pawanpreet Kaur, Puja Sahoo

Midfielders: Priyanka Dogra, Rajni Karketta, F Lalbi Aksiami, Manisha, Nirali Kujur, Hina Bano, Ksetrimayum Sonia Devi, Anisha Sahoo, Priyanka Yadav, Khaidem Shileima, Supriya Kujur, Jaisikdeep Kaur, Binima Dhan, Huda Khan, Sakshi Rana

Forwards: Sonam, Sanjana Horo, Dechamma PG, Ishika, Himanshi Sharad Gawande, Kanika Siwach, Nisha Minj, Yamunna, Geeta Yadav, Gurmail Kaur, Lalrinpuii, Munmuni Das, Ashwini Punjab Kolekar, Sunelita Toppo.

Standbys: Lakhimoni Majuwar (Goalkeeper), Mamteshwari Lahare (Defender), Sejal (Forward).

