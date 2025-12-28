Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 28 (ANI): With wins in their respective semi-final matches, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy and Army Boys Sports Company progressed to the finals of the 3rd Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy Championship 2025 - Zone A & B at the Veer Narmad South Gujarat University Hockey Ground in Surat, Gujarat on Sunday, according to a release.

In the first semi-final, Army Boys Sports Company registered a 5-1 victory against Ritu Rani Hockey Academy. A hat-trick from Arjun (25', 37', 39') and goals from Shubham Sanjay Shinde (44') and Arkit Barua (58') helped Army Boys Sports Company book their place in the final. Meanwhile, Sandeep Singh (45') scored the lone goal for Ritu Rani Hockey Academy.

The second semi-final witnessed Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy clinch a penalty shootout win against Sail Hockey Academy. Sanmukh Singh (57') scored for the former, while Mohmad Shahid (30') scored for the latter. After the two teams were held level at 1-1, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy eventually secured a 3-2 win in the penalty shootout.

Ritu Rani Hockey Academy will take on Sail Hockey Academy in the third-place match, while Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy will face Army Boys Sports Company in the final on December 29. (ANI)

