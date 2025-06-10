New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Experienced drag-flicker Araijeet Singh Hundal will lead a 24-member Indian junior men's hockey team in the 4-Nation Tournament in Berlin beginning June 21, which will also serve as a preparation for the Junior World Cup scheduled in Chennai and Madurai later this year.

Besides India, the 4-Nation tournament, scheduled from June 21 to 25, will feature Spain, Australia and hosts Germany.

"The tournament is a significant part of our preparation roadmap for the FIH Junior World Cup later this year (November-December). It will give us the chance to play against top-quality international opponents in a competitive setting, which is crucial for the development of these young players," said former India goalkeeper and junior men's coach PR Sreejesh.

The two-time Olympic bronze-medallist added that more than the results, the focus would be on giving the youngsters experience against top-notch sides.

"This tour is less about results and more about preparing these young athletes for the bigger picture. Competing against quality international sides like Germany, Australia, and Spain will challenge our boys in different ways -- tactically, physically, and mentally. These are the kind of experiences that shape world-class players," added the former goalkeeping stalwart.

Hundal, who was a part of the team that won the 2023 Junior Asia Cup gold and also played in the 2023-24 Pro League, will have defender Amir Ali as his deputy.

Each team will play against each other side in a single round-robin pool stage with the top two squaring off in the final. The third and fourth-placed teams will play a classification match.

Sreejesh added that the tournament will give him the opportunity to try out different combinations.

"We have picked a squad that brings a healthy balance of energy and potential. This tour will allow us to sharpen our strategies, experiment with combinations, and give players the opportunity to take ownership in critical match situations. These learnings will be invaluable for players as we build towards the Junior World Cup at home," he said.

India's goalkeeping department will be manned by Bikramjit Singh and Vivek Lakra, both of whom have shown sharp reflexes during the training sessions.

The defensive line-up has Amir Ali, Talem Priyobarta, Shardanand Tiwari, Sunil P B, Anmol Ekka, Rohit, Ravneet Singh, and Sukhvinder.

Adarsh G (goalkeeper), Prasant Barla (defender), Chandan Yadav (midfielder), and Mohammed Konain Dad (forward) have been named as standby players for the tour.

The Squad:

Goalkeepers: Bikramjit Singh, Vivek Lakra; Defenders: Amir Ali (vice-captain) Talem Priyobarta, Shardanand Tiwari, Sunil PB, Anmol Ekka, Rohit, Ravneet Singh, Sukhvinder.

Midfielders: Ankit Pal, Manmeet Singh, Rosan Kujur, Rohit Kullu, Thockchom Kingson Singh, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Adrohit Ekka, Jeetpal.

Forwards: Araijeet Singh Hundal (captain), Gurjot Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Dilraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ajeet Yadav.

