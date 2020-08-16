Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): German football giants Borussia Dortmund (BVB) and Indian Super League club Hyderabad FC (HFC) have announced a historic two-year club partnership with an option to extend for additional years with an extended scope until 2025.

The partnership brings in good news for football supporters in India, as it shows a long-term commitment of one of the biggest German football brands to the Indian football ecosystem.

"With this agreement, HFC will become the Official Club Partner of BVB in India. A first for such cooperation for HFC and the fourth one for BVB with its currently ongoing club partnerships with Thai Premier League Club Buriram United, Australia's NPL Club Marconi FC and Iwate Grulla Morioka in Japan," HFC said in a statement.

The grand launch of this historic partnership will take place during BVB's Virtual Asia Tour on August 20 and will be streamed live on Hyderabad FC's social media channels. (ANI)

