Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI): The 2023-24 season of I-League will kick off in the mesmerizing land of Kashmir where the home team Real Kashmir will play host to Rajasthan United for the first northern clash of the season.

The game between the two is set to commence at 2:00 PM IST on October 28, 2023, on Eurosport and will be followed by the former champions Gokulam Kerala FC hosting the debutants Inter Kashi at 8:00 PM IST.

The I-League is hosted by the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) - the governing body for football in India.

The tournament will be played in a round-robin format where all 13 teams will face the other teams twice, once at their home ground and once away beginning from October 28, 2023. The winner of the league will get promoted to the Hero Indian Super League while the team finishing last will get relegated to the 2nd division League.

This season will see 2 new teams, Inter Kashi and Namdhari along with the winners of the 2nd division league, Delhi FC whilst Shillong Lajong FC make an I-League comeback after half a decade. (ANI)

