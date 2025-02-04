Gqeberha, Feb 4 (PTI) Rashid Khan said he wanted to lead MI Cape Town in the same manner as he led Afghanistan during the T20 World Cup and credited his improved leadership this season to his familiarity with the team, which helped secure a spot in the SA20 playoffs.

After two forgettable seasons, MI CapeTown now sits at the top of the points table with 30 points from nine matches ahead of the playoffs.

Also Read | Records Broken by Abhishek Sharma During Wankhede Century in India vs England 5th T20I 2025.

The 26-year-old led Afghanistan to a historic victory over Australia in the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup 2024, following which the team made it to the semifinals.

"I wanted to lead MI CapeTown the way I led Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup. Coach Robbie Peterson also encouraged me in this direction," Rashid, who captained MI Cape Town in the first season but missed out last season due to injury, said in a media interaction ahead of the first qualifier against Paarl Royals.

Also Read | Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Take A Look At Top Five Run-Getters in Tournament’s History.

"I think this year I knew the players quite well and spent more time with them so I had the knowledge about which bowler to use at what point of time.

"The most important thing was to have clear communication with the players. To have what is happening in the mind of the captain and to know what is going through in their minds. I think I could have done better in the first year but you just keep learning."

Rashid noted that every player has taken responsibility and risen to the occasion, marking a major shift from the previous seasons.

"In the last couple of years, we played good cricket, but it was just about that we haven't finished well. You know, we haven't hit those points where it was a matter of going to the result," he said.

"I feel like this year we just have done that well. It's an overall team effort. Whoever got the opportunity, they have contributed for the team. Even if it's like he goes for one ball or two balls to hit there, he did it for the team."

Praising the contribution from the bowlers, Rashid said: "Everyone has been contributing with the ball as well. So, I feel like this year, this is a massive difference. The biggest thing is we're enjoying ourselves. You know, we're having fun and we're not much thinking about what the result will be."

Rashid emphasized the importance of having a leadership group in the team.

"Its very important for a captain to have a leadership group around as you always need support. Especially while coming from overseas and leading the team was not an easy job for me as a captain," he said.

"But to have that leadership is something that stood for us this year. Everyone knows their role and responsibilities which made my job easier.

"It's not just about me making decisions. It's about listening to the experienced players who have played extensively in these conditions. They know the local conditions better than anyone else, and their input is invaluable."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)